Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Increases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,450 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1,481.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.8 %

Oracle stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.16. 5,739,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,073,800. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $78.06 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $320.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

