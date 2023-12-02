Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Increases Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Brookfield by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield by 2.1% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Brookfield by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield by 0.3% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 189,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

Brookfield Trading Up 2.5 %

BN stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,233,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,375. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $46.11. The company has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,204.60 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average of $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is -933.02%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

