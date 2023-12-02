Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Purchases 6,451 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Grab were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRAB. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Grab by 1.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 158,740,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,966 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grab by 43.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,981,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,346,000 after acquiring an additional 26,535,098 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the first quarter worth $89,142,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Grab by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,429,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,531,000 after acquiring an additional 448,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Grab by 683.0% in the first quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,247,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,964,000 after acquiring an additional 19,405,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

GRAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised Grab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Grab from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Grab from $4.80 to $5.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Grab from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

NASDAQ:GRAB traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.07. The stock had a trading volume of 23,320,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,757,244. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.38. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $4.03.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $615.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.99 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 38.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

