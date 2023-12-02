Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Purchases Shares of 100,000 Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 211,351,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,204,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,361 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,293,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $448,343,000 after acquiring an additional 826,668 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 13,319,003 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $138,917,000 after acquiring an additional 541,982 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,990,088 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $110,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,067 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 109,540.6% during the 2nd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 6,964,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958,016 shares during the period. 11.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

PBR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.21. The company had a trading volume of 9,950,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,696,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $99.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.54. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $16.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.29.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PBR. StockNews.com raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.10 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.20 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.34.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

