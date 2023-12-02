Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Reduces Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA cut its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 489.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PBA traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.84. The stock had a trading volume of 686,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,423. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average is $31.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.481 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PBA. Citigroup began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PBA

Pembina Pipeline Profile

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.