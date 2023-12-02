Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Reduces Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA decreased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,012 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.75. 12,719,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,445,240. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.97. The company has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $19.13.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.73%.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

