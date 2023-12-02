Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Sells 1,106 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 839 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.78.

In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $2,226,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,307.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $565,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,960,748.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $2,226,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,307.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,040 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,513 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $68.36. 4,207,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,099,769. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $94.87. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

