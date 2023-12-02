Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Sells 32,680 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 70.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32,680 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,749,000 after purchasing an additional 28,312 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter worth about $418,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Stock Performance

ETSY traded up $6.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,830,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,612. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.40 and a 200 day moving average of $77.51. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.20 and a 1 year high of $149.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $636.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.75 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Etsy from $108.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Etsy from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $652,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,005.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $105,109.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,931.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total value of $652,188.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,005.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,819,717. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

