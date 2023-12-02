Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Sells 4,970 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in CSX were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after buying an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in CSX by 12.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in CSX by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in CSX by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.84.

CSX Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.40. The company had a trading volume of 12,861,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,902,101. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.63. The stock has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.