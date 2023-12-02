Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Sells 70,215 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA reduced its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,215 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in KE were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,175,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,219,000 after buying an additional 6,356,352 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its stake in KE by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 31,228,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183,069 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in KE by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,117,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754,923 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KE by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,858,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in KE by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,496,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,802 shares in the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on BEKE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of KE from $23.30 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

KE Price Performance

BEKE traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.76. 4,700,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,191,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.72. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $21.08.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $1.02. KE had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

KE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

