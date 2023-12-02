Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Sells 9,484 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,424 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,484 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Intel were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.74. 43,928,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,540,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.35, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.28. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $45.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Raymond James reduced their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.68.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

