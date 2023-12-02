Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Trims Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lowered its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Macquarie lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.89.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 1.9 %

IPG traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,577,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,107. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average is $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.67%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.