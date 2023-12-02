Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Acquires 800 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Capital International Investors grew its position in Burlington Stores by 16.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,599,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,683,000 after acquiring an additional 940,463 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $115,609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth $106,648,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth $92,775,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,878,000 after buying an additional 415,655 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BURL. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.26.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of BURL stock traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,931. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $239.94. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.28.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

