Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Acquires 923 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CARG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CarGurus by 113.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,824,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863,827 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in CarGurus by 30.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,532 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,581,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in CarGurus by 48.9% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,347,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CarGurus by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,112,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARG. DA Davidson increased their price objective on CarGurus from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group started coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CarGurus from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.08.

CARG stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,990. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.66. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $24.22.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $219.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.65 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 21.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

