Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Acquires New Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Dollar General by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $793,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 285,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,504,000 after buying an additional 83,324 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Dollar General from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. HSBC upgraded Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.64.

Dollar General Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of DG stock traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,860,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,707. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $251.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

