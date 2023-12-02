Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Acquires New Shares in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 325.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,903,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575,265 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,888,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,972 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hasbro by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,129 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 5.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,817,000 after acquiring an additional 156,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Hasbro by 9.8% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,836,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,275,000 after acquiring an additional 253,808 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.69.

Hasbro Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.46. 1,980,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,674,922. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.60. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $73.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.64. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hasbro

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.