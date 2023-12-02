Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Acquires Shares of 12,197 Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Caleres by 38.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Caleres by 156.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Caleres by 30.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Caleres stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $31.19. The stock had a trading volume of 386,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,825. Caleres, Inc. has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $31.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Caleres had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caleres in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Caleres from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Insider Activity at Caleres

In related news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 12,350 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $344,935.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,749,786.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 12,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $344,935.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,749,786.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 14,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $399,000.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 637,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,932.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,232 shares of company stock worth $3,422,080 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

