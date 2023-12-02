Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Acquires Shares of 15,211 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 317.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 17,842.3% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3,450.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 436.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. 37.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 392,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84. The firm has a market cap of $600.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.65.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $269.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.76 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. Equities analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In related news, CFO William E. Shea bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $190,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 274,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,758.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, President Thomas G. Hartnett purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $152,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 280,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,227.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Shea purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $190,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,758.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

