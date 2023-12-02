Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Acquires Shares of 22,443 G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,583,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $205,139,000 after acquiring an additional 218,715 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,858,000 after acquiring an additional 332,865 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 84.1% in the first quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 3,453,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,742 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,266,000 after acquiring an additional 37,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,867,000 after acquiring an additional 28,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIII has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at G-III Apparel Group

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $240,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,742.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $263,985.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,218.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at $705,742.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ GIII traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.17. 648,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,942. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $29.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average of $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.39. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $659.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

