Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Acquires Shares of 27,270 American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,270 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 45,707 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 25,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,721,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $350,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,617 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 776,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after acquiring an additional 94,175 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 10,730 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,951,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

AEO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

AEO traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,111,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,303,882. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.49. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $20.21.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

