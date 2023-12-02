Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Acquires Shares of 6,132 The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 14.3% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 516,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,925,000 after purchasing an additional 64,600 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 5.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,165,000 after purchasing an additional 59,671 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 100.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 37,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 18,631 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the period.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Lovesac Price Performance

Shares of LOVE stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.61. The stock had a trading volume of 347,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,171. The Lovesac Company has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $30.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.74 million, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.52.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Lovesac had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $154.53 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lovesac

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer bought 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $81,916.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 231,062 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,287.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lovesac Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.