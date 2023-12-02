Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Boosts Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,891 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,153,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,470 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,292,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,177 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1,471.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,246,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,191 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMAR. UBS Group began coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $87,569.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $44,495.28. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,404.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $87,569.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,848 shares in the company, valued at $618,567.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 221,815 shares of company stock valued at $9,566,415. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Price Performance

SMAR stock traded up $2.10 on Friday, reaching $44.48. 2,216,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,088. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $34.78 and a one year high of $52.81. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.66.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 27.44% and a negative net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

