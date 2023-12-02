Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Buys 2,500 Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its holdings in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned about 0.09% of MBIA worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBI. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in MBIA in the first quarter worth $9,206,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MBIA by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 832,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,702,000 after purchasing an additional 563,298 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in MBIA in the second quarter worth $3,126,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in MBIA in the fourth quarter worth $4,260,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MBIA by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,722,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,471,000 after purchasing an additional 290,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on MBIA from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MBIA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

MBIA Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of MBI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.37. 351,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,001. MBIA Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($2.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($2.87). The firm had revenue of $36.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MBIA Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MBIA Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

