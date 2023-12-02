Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Buys 962 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,142 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in DexCom by 31.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after acquiring an additional 65,516 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in DexCom by 3,596.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth $209,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in DexCom by 60.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in DexCom by 26.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ DXCM traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $116.62. 3,075,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,073,367. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.38. The company has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $139.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DXCM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.93.

Get Our Latest Report on DexCom

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DexCom news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $63,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,775.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $101,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $63,936.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,028 shares of company stock worth $783,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.