Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Buys New Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at $59,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPN. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $208.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.46.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:GPN traded up $3.35 on Friday, hitting $119.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,658,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,283. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.27. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $129.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

