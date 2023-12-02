Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Buys Shares of 11,865 Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cricut by 6.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cricut by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Cricut by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Cricut by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRCT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cricut from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ CRCT traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.23. 2,666,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,780. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18. Cricut, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $17.89.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $174.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.00 million. Cricut had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jason Makler purchased 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $34,443.11. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,793.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jason Makler bought 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $34,443.11. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,999 shares in the company, valued at $137,793.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 15,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $104,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 613,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,325,000 shares of company stock worth $18,464,400 in the last quarter. 18.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

