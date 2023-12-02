Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Buys Shares of 150,550 CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONXW)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONXW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 150,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CONX by 15.6% during the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 101,375 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in CONX by 420.5% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 393,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 317,516 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in CONX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CONX by 1,662.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 279,662 shares during the last quarter.

CONX Stock Up 15.9 %

CONX stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,330. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17. CONX Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.41.

About CONX

conxcorp and our led lighting division vivix is a 20-year-old canadian lighting & communications manufacturing company headquartered in mississauga, on. with a global footprint. we provide turnkey solutions including development, engineering, finance, provisions, maintenance, and outstanding customer service throughout the entire process.

