Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Buys Shares of 62,283 Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 62,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marqeta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marqeta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Marqeta Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MQ stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.37. 3,639,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,766,036. Marqeta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.24 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 27.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marqeta

(Free Report)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.