Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Has $189,000 Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp cut its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 8.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 90.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 83,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 39,497 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 18.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares during the period. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PAGS traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.84. 4,721,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,362,568. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.36. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $13.19.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. New Street Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.32.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

