Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Has $231,000 Stake in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its stake in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Semrush were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Semrush by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,396,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,368 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Semrush in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Semrush in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Semrush by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Semrush in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Semrush alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Eugenie Levin sold 30,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $228,901.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,597.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Eugenie Levin sold 30,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $228,901.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,597.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 90,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $996,472.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,731,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,393,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 522,017 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,048. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Semrush Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEMR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.17. The company had a trading volume of 464,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,118. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.90. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $11.40.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.66 million. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SEMR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Semrush from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Semrush

Semrush Company Profile

(Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.