Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Has $356,000 Stock Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 16.0% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 79,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 9.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,155,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,966,000 after purchasing an additional 344,080 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 0.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 681,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the second quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 44.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 50.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.18.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOOS traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,136,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,803. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.99.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $209.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.78 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canada Goose

(Free Report)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.