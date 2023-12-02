Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Has $440,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 62.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,799 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,567 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in Walmart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.34. 13,091,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,436,594. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $415.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 420,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total transaction of $65,536,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 231,514,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,125,594,514.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,989,089 shares of company stock worth $466,326,545. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

