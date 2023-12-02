Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,302 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned about 0.06% of Denny’s worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Denny’s in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Denny’s by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John C. Miller sold 114,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $1,060,527.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 763,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,044,575.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John C. Miller sold 114,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $1,060,527.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 763,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,044,575.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Miller sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $227,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 878,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,973,384.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,877. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DENN traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 522,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,538. Denny’s Co. has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.02 million, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.85.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 88.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $114.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Denny’s from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

