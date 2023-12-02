Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Invests $110,000 in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.32. The company had a trading volume of 16,328,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,654,190. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.27.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 106,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $883,510.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 296,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,460,632.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 106,319 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $883,510.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 296,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,460,632.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $134,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 661,665 shares in the company, valued at $7,119,515.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 606,175 shares of company stock worth $5,865,744 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

