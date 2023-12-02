Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Invests $169,000 in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,583 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Groupon as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Groupon by 303.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,990 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,316 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GRPN. StockNews.com upgraded Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Groupon from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Groupon from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Groupon in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Groupon from $3.40 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Groupon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dusan Senkypl acquired 24,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $235,628.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,902,364 shares in the company, valued at $65,572,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Groupon Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,588,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,225. Groupon, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The coupon company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.33. Groupon had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 523.08%. The firm had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Further Reading

