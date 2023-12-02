Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Invests $206,000 in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRUP. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Trupanion by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Trupanion by 1,277.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 83,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 77,236 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Trupanion by 18.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Trupanion by 152.8% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Trupanion in the second quarter valued at about $409,000.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRUP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Trupanion from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Trupanion Trading Up 14.2 %

NASDAQ:TRUP traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.36. The stock had a trading volume of 924,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,739. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $69.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $285.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.20 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trupanion

(Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.