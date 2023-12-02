Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Invests $264,000 in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UDMY. NVP Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $65,721,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Udemy by 21.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,311,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,991,000 after purchasing an additional 922,437 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Udemy by 11.1% during the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 8,593,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,877,000 after purchasing an additional 855,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Udemy by 330.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,082,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 831,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Udemy by 17.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,424,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,580,000 after purchasing an additional 797,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UDMY. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Udemy from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Udemy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Udemy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Udemy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Udemy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UDMY traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.80. 756,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,625. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.68. Udemy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $14.98.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 37.14% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $184.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.04 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Udemy

In other Udemy news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $157,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,755,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,551.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,224,104.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $157,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,755,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,551.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,332 shares of company stock worth $1,379,424. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

