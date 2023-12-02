Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Invests $273,000 in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 19.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,837,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,366 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in H&R Block by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,588,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,739,000 after buying an additional 151,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in H&R Block by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,444,000 after buying an additional 961,159 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,807,000 after buying an additional 40,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in H&R Block by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,726,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,749,000 after buying an additional 101,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRB traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.25. 1,377,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.65. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.40 and its 200-day moving average is $37.55.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.06 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 244.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

HRB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Barrington Research upped their target price on H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

In related news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $316,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,028.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $2,208,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,591 shares in the company, valued at $5,915,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $316,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,028.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

