Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Invests $365,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100,798.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 406,539,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,111,842,000 after buying an additional 406,136,310 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,150,000 after buying an additional 8,347,260 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,754.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,842,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after buying an additional 5,832,730 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $3,105,677,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30,904.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,124,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after buying an additional 3,113,975 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $4,561,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at $59,835,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE TMO traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $496.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $609.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

