Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Invests $396,000 in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned 0.07% of Community Health Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Community Health Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 28.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Health Systems

In other Community Health Systems news, Director Wayne T. Smith purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $2,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,107,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,671.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Community Health Systems Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE CYH traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,060,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,813. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $8.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.38. The stock has a market cap of $373.46 million, a PE ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.82.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CYH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Community Health Systems Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

