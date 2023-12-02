Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Makes New $146,000 Investment in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at about $1,938,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 8.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 38,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,493,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,591,000 after acquiring an additional 52,220 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 45.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,251,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,536,000 after acquiring an additional 393,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $28.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,598,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098,408. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average of $24.04. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $38.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

SPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.41.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

