Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Makes New $188,000 Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ KDP traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $32.17. 8,212,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,435,482. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Timothy P. Cofer acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $1,563,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 350,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,953,285.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 72,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,048. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

