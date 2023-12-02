Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Makes New $211,000 Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 354.8% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.44.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM traded up $8.10 on Friday, hitting $260.00. 14,538,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,346,393. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.91. The firm has a market cap of $252.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $263.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 94,980 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $23,745,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,262,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 94,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $23,745,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,262,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.13, for a total value of $3,451,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,756,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,836,481.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,370 shares of company stock valued at $165,344,853 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

