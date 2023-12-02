Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Makes New $261,000 Investment in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,669 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 164,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 42,795 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd now owns 97,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 47,850 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the period. 44.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

MMYT traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $42.62. 393,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,994. MakeMyTrip Limited has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $43.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.69. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $168.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

