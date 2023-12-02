Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Makes New $263,000 Investment in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NerdWallet by 43.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,064,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,178,000 after acquiring an additional 924,147 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of NerdWallet by 20.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,003,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,594,000 after buying an additional 501,314 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NerdWallet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,316,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,368,000 after buying an additional 49,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NerdWallet by 32.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,310,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after buying an additional 570,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NerdWallet by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,965,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,868,000 after buying an additional 175,422 shares in the last quarter. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NerdWallet Stock Up 6.4 %

NRDS traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.50. 443,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,664. NerdWallet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.25 million. NerdWallet had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 23,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $201,079.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 688,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,783,593.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NRDS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

