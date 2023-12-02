Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Makes New Investment in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in ON by 114.5% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887,034 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ON by 25.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,289,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,574 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in ON by 43.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,332,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,442 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in ON by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,233,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,861,000 after purchasing an additional 195,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in ON by 379.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,660,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,032 shares in the last quarter. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ONON traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.26. 4,453,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,130,059. On Holding AG has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average of $29.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. ON had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that On Holding AG will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ONON. TheStreet downgraded ON from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial began coverage on ON in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on ON in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on ON in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

ON Profile

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

