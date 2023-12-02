Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Makes New Investment in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in PubMatic by 14.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PubMatic by 24.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 21,659 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in PubMatic by 5.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in PubMatic by 0.8% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 148,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PubMatic

In other PubMatic news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 3,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $40,387.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,272.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 3,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $40,387.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,272.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 17,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $211,495.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,982.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,872 shares of company stock worth $1,192,455. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PUBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Macquarie lowered shares of PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

PubMatic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.14. The stock had a trading volume of 359,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,936. The company has a market cap of $870.03 million, a PE ratio of 571.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average is $15.33. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $20.08.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $63.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.46 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

