Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Makes New Investment in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 99,513.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,578,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,941,000 after buying an additional 14,563,819 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,370,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,419,000 after buying an additional 512,466 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,820,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,017,000 after buying an additional 381,294 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,388,000 after buying an additional 363,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 952,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,968,000 after buying an additional 318,168 shares in the last quarter.

Sprout Social Stock Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ SPT traded up $2.88 on Friday, reaching $59.78. The company had a trading volume of 903,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,453. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $74.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.57 and its 200 day moving average is $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $85.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.14 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sprout Social from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Sprout Social from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $146,073.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,109,435.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $70,721.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 42,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,510.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $146,073.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,109,435.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,909 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,474 in the last ninety days. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

