Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Purchases New Position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OLO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in OLO by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in OLO by 485.3% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in OLO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLO Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of OLO stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.65. 1,642,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,823. Olo Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $9.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. OLO had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $57.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.31 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on OLO from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OLO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair cut OLO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on OLO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OLO news, General Counsel Robert Morvillo sold 4,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $27,410.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 78,638 shares in the company, valued at $487,555.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other OLO news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 8,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $51,940.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 365,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert Morvillo sold 4,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $27,410.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 78,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,555.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,815 shares of company stock worth $445,159. 39.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OLO Profile

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

