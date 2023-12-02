Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Purchases New Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Catalent by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,904,000 after buying an additional 17,813 shares in the last quarter.

Catalent Price Performance

NYSE:CTLT traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,105,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,747. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.71. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $74.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.62 million. Catalent had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Catalent from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Catalent from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Catalent from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Catalent from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.45.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

